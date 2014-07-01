Juve, Man Utd, Roma, Chelsea & Barça already know possible Champions League opponents

Juventus, Manchester United, Roma, Chelsea and Barcelona have all managed to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League. They will all be playing in the knock-out stage of Europe’s elite competition and some of their possible opponents in the last-16 stage are already known.



RULES – Winners of the group stages can only play the runner-ups and vice versa. Clubs from the same country and clubs that have already faced each other in the group stage can’t be drawn together in the last-16 stage.



POSSIBLE OPPONENTS - Waiting for tonight’s clashes, Manchester United and Chelsea already know three of their possible opponents in the next stage just like Roma and Barcelona. Each one of them have won their group stage apart from Chelsea. Juventus already know five of their possible opponents. Let’s find out who they could drawn with thanks to our gallery.



The last-16 Champions League draw is in program on Monday the 11th of December in Nyon.

