Juve & Man Utd take notice: the truth on Gimenez release clause

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com report that José Maria Gimenez is no longer at the centre of Atletico Madrid's plans for the future, despite having signed a new contract with the club managed by Argentinian coach Diego Simeone.



The Uruguay international recently signed a contract extension with the Los Colchoneros and according to the report the minimum release fee clause remained at €65 million, a sum net many clubs are prepared to pay especially not the two clubs linked closest with the player this past summer, namely Juventus or Manchester United.



Furthermore, it is reported that if Atletico are prepared to negotiate down the asking price the aforementioned clubs as well as Inter are prepared to take the player with open arms despite reports in the British press that José Mourinho is prepared to pay the minimum release fee to secure the services of the 22 year old defender who joined the La Liga side from Danubio during the summer of 2013 for a reported fee of €900,000.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)