Juve & Man Utd target Milinkovic is 'happy at Lazio'

Lazio's Serbian superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored two great goals in yesterday's Serie A fixture against Atalanta in the 3-3 draw at the Stadio Atleti Azurri D'Italia.



At half-time the Serbian youngster was interviewed by Premium Sport stating that: "We did not enter the pitch in good shape, we played to deep. We are aware that they know how to play, we managed to come back in the last twenty minutes. It was two important goals."



Milinkovic-Savic was asked how he feels about the rumours floating that scouts from all of Europe's top clubs were present in bergamo yesterday to watch him play, which he shrugged off by saying: "the scouts and observers that are here do not interest me, I play for Lazio, I am happy here and I want to win every match."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)