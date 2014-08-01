Barcelona could offer Juventus and Manchester United target Andre Gomes to Psg as part of the deal to sign Angel Di Maria, Mundo Deportivo reports.



The Portuguese midfielder failed to impress during his first season at the Camp Nou and both Juventus and Mancheser United are long time admirers of the former Valencia star.

Trouble is, Emery is also a huge fan of Andre Gomes and Barcelona could offer him to sign Cancelo if he accepts to send Di Maria the opposite direction.







Di Maria is expected to get less game time this season in Paris as Neymar has just joined the Ligue 1 giants and Mbappé is also going to move to the Parc des Princes in the coming days.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Andre Gomes could move to Juventus if his Psg transfer collapses. The Old Lady, however, would only sign him from next season on a loan deal with option to buy.