Juve, Mandzukic injury: between Genoa and Roma, the latest

Mario Mandzukic scored this past week against Bologna but at the same time, he picked up a knock as well. In fact, the Croatian striker received a big cut on his calf which eventually required many stitches. He had to come off in the second half as he is now in doubt for Juve's next games. The bianconeri medical staff will evaluate his conditions in the coming days as he will surely miss Juve's Coppa Italia game against Genoa on Wednesday. The goal is to have him back for this week-end's game against Roma which will be a crucial one for Allegri's team. Juve are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they have a 3 point lead on 4th placed Roma (who do have a game in hand).



Mandzukic has been very good for Juve this season as he scored 6 goals and added 2 assists in 19 games overall. More than his goal production, it is his overall play that is impressive...