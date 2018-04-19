Juve will be taking on Napoli this coming week-end as this will be a huge game for the Serie A standings. Juve are first in the league as they have a 4 point advantage on second placed Napoli. With a favorable schedule to end the season, Sarri's club know that if they can get all three points against Juve, then they would have a great shot at the league title. Juve's Mario Mandzukic seems ready to be a starter against Napoli as he posted the following picture on social media. View it bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.