Juve, Mandzukic: 'We want to win it all. Allegri is one of the best out there'
07 February at 20:20Mario Mandzukic spoke to Sky Sport (via FootballItalia), here is what he had to say about Juventus and coach Allegri :
" Role? I like to play wide. Even if I play a little more wide, I can still be close to the opposing team's goal. Even if I am a striker, you always have to pay attention to the defensive side of things too. I love to help my team score goals since this is also important. Max Allegri? For me, he is one of the best coaches in Europe, his work is the proof of this. The results he has accomplished over the past few years are impressive and I am very happy to be able to work with him. He knows how to listen which is something that is very important for a coach. Objectives? We will try to win it all. We know that it will be difficult but we are alive on all fronts. This is our goal....".
Mario Mandzukic has appeared in 27 games for Juve this season as he scored 7 goals and added 3 assists so far this season. He is used a little further behind which is the reason why he hasn't scored as many goals...
