Juve, Marchisio comments on Tottenham

Claudio Marchisio did an interview with Juventus TV. Here are the things that he touched on.

Competition with Juve: “ This year Juve know how to remain compact and united like at Wembley. We have players with great quality, both technically and mentally as well as morally. This has been the case from the strikers to the defence because the fundamental pressing starts with them”.



Eye to Atalanta: “ Atalanta is very physical, they play across the board. It has elements of great quality and thanks to their coach who is doing well this year as he did last year”.



​Between Wembley and the Scudetto: “After the Champions League, the games are always tough. Our season and Napoli’s has been very similar. Our goal is to continue and get ahead”.

