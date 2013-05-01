Juve, Marchisio could leave as Montreal have interest in him: the latest

Claudio Marchisio might really leave Juventus next summer. Even if the Bianconeri fans are fully behind him, the Italian midfielder has often been injured and does not seem to be in Max Allegri's plans anymore. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Joey Saputo's Montreal Impact have interest in Marchisio as there have been initial contacts between the involved parties. His entourage are open to the idea as the final decision will be up to Marchisio. Juve won't hold him back this time as the Bianconeri will sit down with him in the coming months to determine his future at the club.



INTEREST IN CRISTANTE - Juve are looking at many midfielders for next season as this is an area that Marotta and Paratici would like to improve. Emre Can is certainly on top of their list as they also have their eyes on Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante. Roma also like the ex-Milan midfielder as Atalanta value him at around 30 million euros. Both Juve and Roma have had contacts with Atalanta for Cristante as both club would like to secure his services for next summer. Time will tell....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)