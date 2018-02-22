It could just be a coincidence but the timing isn't the best. Marchisio's name has been circulating a lot of late as their are many rumors linking him to a move to the MLS (with New York City FC). Marchisio's wife Roberta Sinopoli posted a picture on Instagram of Claudio as he was taking an English class. Can this be a sign that Marchisio is set to leave Juve to join the MLS? It could very well be as we should know more in the coming weeks. You can view the image bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.





