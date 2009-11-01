Chelsea, Marchisio isn't playing much as Conte wants to make an attempt for him

Claudio Marchisio suffered a severe injury last season and even if he has returned form this injury, it still seems to be affecting his performances. As Allegri has been using the 4-2-3-1 formation a lot recently, Marchisio often starts on the bench as Khedira and Pjanic are ahead of him. Yet again last night, Marchisio did not see any action as Juventus beat Milan by a 2-1 score line. The Italian international has always been used to playing with regularity so it is normal for him to feel a bit of frustration.



CONTE COMES CALLING - Manchester United and Bayern Munich both like him very much but so does Conte's Chelsea. As Conte's team are ready to make their return to Champions league football, it is expected for them to make a few big summer additions to bolster their roster. Marchisio and Vidal (who both have been coached by Conte) are very high on the Italian manager's list as he would like his club to sign both of them . Summer is still some time away but Chelsea's interest might very well develop into a concrete attempt for both Vidal and Marchisio ...



By Nicola Balice (@NicolaBalice), adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)