Claudio Marchisio has been struggling a lot of late as his physical conditions are still a mistery. This past Thursday, the Juve midfielder did partially join the group for their training session. He is still projected to miss some time but at least his presence was a positive sign for Juve fans and coach Max Allegri. Marchisio wasn't called up for Juve's game against Chievo Verona but he is ready to keep on working. Here is his message that he posted today on Twitter: "I am ready and I won't give up. I will keep on pushing....". You can view his original tweet bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.