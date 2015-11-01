Juve, Marocchino: 'Dybala has been playing like a midfielder....'

Ex-Juve player Domenico Marocchino spoke to IlBianconero.com as he talked about a few Juve topics, here is what he had to say on the matter: " Paulo Dybala is becoming more and more a midfielder and less and less a striker. I liked how Juve played against Crotone I have to say but there are still some problems. I know that it can be difficult to face these smaller teams who are hungry for points. I heard some jeers towards the end of the first half which is never easy on the players but they then found a way to break the deadlock early on in the second half".



Dybala has been struggling of late as Juve are now getting ready to face Napoli in Naples. This will be a huge game for both squads as it will be a fascinating match-up. With Higuain set to miss this game, Juve will need an inform Dybala for this one. Allegri will surely be hoping that he plays more like a "striker" in this game as the Bianconeri will be hoping to come away with the three points....