Juve: Marotta admits Dybala is not happy

Juventus executive Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport before the Juventus-Inter kick-off on Saturday night. Among the topics he discussed were the future of Gigi Buffon, and the reported unhappiness of his irreplaceable superstar, Paulo Dybala.



ON BUFFON’S POTENTIAL OF BEING A MANAGER IN THE FUTURE:

“Gigi's future is open to all roles. It's nice to see him talk to and educate his teammates. He knows more about the sport than I do.”



ON DYBALA STARTING JUVE-INTER ON THE BENCH:

It does not detract from a player like him, a growing boy. You have to be patient, at 24 he’s still maturing and it's right for the coach to evaluate whether or not he should be used from the beginning. The games last more than ninety minutes, the importance of those come on in the middle is considerable. I believe that an exemplary company, like Juventus, has the obligation to support all players on and off the field. That is a difficult moment for Dybala is obvious. He’s certainly not happy to be on the bench but understands that certain choices must be accepted and shared.”



ON THE VALUES JUVENTUS STANDS FOR:

There are values that are transmitted by player to player for decades. The shirt means something. The will, the motivation of the team, we showed at the Sao Paulo (against Napoli last week), and in Greece (on Tuesday) we also want tonight.”

