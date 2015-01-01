Juve, Marotta causes controversy over Higuain snub
23 September at 20:56Juve general manager Beppe Marotta caused a bit of controversy as he spoke to Premium Sport (via IlBianconero) about Gonzalo Higuain's snub, here is what he had to say:
"Higuain injured? No, it is a technical decision that out coach made. Allegri decided to go with a starting 11 that excluded Gonzalo. Equal game? This will be a great game as it won't be easy that's for sure".
SCUDETTO RACE - " Napoli? They are playing well and we surely have an eye on them. It is only the beginning as there is a lot of time to go. The direct games between the top teams will also be very important indeed. Matuidi? Every player has a different style of play as Blaise was very good to adapt quickly to our system. In that position, we have a few players that are out so we needed him to be ready. Again on Higuain? There are a lot of games to be played, it is normal for a struggling player to be replaced once in a while. We want him to reach a better form but we know that our roster is good enough to allow us to reach our objectives".
