Juve, Marotta: "Pjaca will leave on loan and Emre Can interests us. Dybala? Here is his problem...."

Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Verona-Juventus game, here is what he had to say:



"Pjaca is coming off a big injury so he has to find his form again, this is why he will go out on loan. Schalke 04? Yes they could be a solution for him, let's see. Emre Can might be a very good opportunity for us but many clubs are after him since his contract with be expiring. Dybala? He hasn't been 100% over the past few games but he has a great talent. This could be an important game for him to get back to his levels. Image rights? We offered to be a mediator between him and the company who detained his rights. Let's hope that an agreement is found soon since this has nothing to do with football. Benatia? He was solid with Roma and Bayern Munich, he started off slow but we knew he had a ton of quality. We are doing much better back there...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)