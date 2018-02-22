Juve: Marotta responds to Pochettino, provides fresh Emre Can updates

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport ahead of the kick-off of Juventus-Udinese. The Old Lady’s chief was asked his thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino’s accusations given that the Argentinean has recently hit out at both Marotta and Juve president Andrea Agnelli for ‘putting pressure’ on the referee of Tottenham-Juventus on Wednesday night.



“These are unfounded accusations”, Marotta said.



“We were in the dressing room but we did not show our frustration to the referee, not even after the first half. I did enter the dressing room but not to protest, only to wish good luck for the future.”



Marotta was also asked a few updates on Emre Can who seems to be on the verge of joining the Old Lady in the coming days as the German’s contract expires at the end of the season.



“We are not going to have a final reply anytime soon. He is a top player and many clubs want to sign him. He is available as a free agent. We’ve already made our move but his reply is not going to arrive anytime soon.”

