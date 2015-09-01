Juve: Marotta responds to Sarri, De Laurentiis crticism

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport before the Sassuolo match and responded to the recent criticisms of Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri and Aurelio De Laurentiis.



"We are very calm,” he said on TV. “We know that certain pitfalls must be faced annually, either Napoli or another team. What others say is charging us up. We feel confident given the tradition that Juventus has in the battle for the Scudetto.”



The Napoli president recently criticized Juventus for having connections with high-ranking football officials, and that they receive special treatment as a result.



“The considerations of Sarri and De Laurentiis do not affect us,” he continued. “In the DNA of Juventus there is the search for victory.”



“De Laurentiis, a good man of cinema, is a prankster of nature. For him I quote Schopenhauer: 'when they talk about you, you have to understand what you are not, but that are the others'. I think this explains everything.”

