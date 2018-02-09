Juve: Marotta reveals the future of Marchisio

ON MARCHISIO:

Will Marchisio be back at Juventus next year? I believe so. At this moment there are no signs indicating anything differently. For his part, and on our part, there are no indications that can make us think of a transfer.



ON FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI:

Tonight will be an important match, the environment will not be with him but he will be able to acquire awareness in his own abilities. It will be a special evening for him, here he has become a player but I am sure he will face this challenge in the best way.



ON VAR:

VAR is in an experimental phase and it is not certain that it will return next year, even if we support its use. With VAR, or without, there is a lot of compensation, it is not a perfect machine but it helps to eliminate many mistakes.



ON ALLEGRI:

Tonight is his 200th match on Juventus’ bench. In Italy, usually in football everything crashes too easily. It’s difficult to have a coach for more than three years on the same bench, but Max deserved this goal. He arrived with general skepticism from the fans but with the work he’s put in, he deserves all the applause he now has. He is one of the best coaches around.

