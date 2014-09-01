Juve: Marotta reveals the truth about Barcelona’s Dybala bid

Juventus star Paulo Dybala had a disappointing night yesterday as he saw his Juventus side lose for 3-0 at the Nou Camp against Barcelona. La Joya failed to shine in front of his compatriot Lionel Messi who, on the contrary, netted a brace.



Minutes before the kick off the Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport of Dybala’s proposed move to Barcelona.



The Argentinean had been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the summer but the La Liga giants did eventually replace Neymar with Ousmane Dembélé.



“We didn’t receive an offer but we are on very good terms with Bareclona. We don’t want to sell Dybala, he is priceless for us. We gave him the number ten to give him more responsibility this season, Dybala is priceless for us.”



​Juventus travelled to the Nou Camp without five starters: “It’s a pity because we have lt of injured players”, Marotta said. “We have to do something special [to win the game], that’s the best team we could line-up, I trust Bentancur.”

