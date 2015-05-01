Juve, Marotta reveals the truth on Dybala's release clause...
20 September at 21:45Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport before the Juve-Fiorentina game, here is what he had to say on a few Bianconeri matters: "Higuain in difficulty? We are very happy about Higuain's signing and we would've done it again this season too. Let's not forget that we had just sold Pogba and we acquired a top player in Higuain. Other than being a great scorer he is also important in our build up play. We will evaluate his performances further in the year, it is still way too soon".
DYBALA'S CLAUSE - " Release clause in Dybala's contract? Release clauses are more popular in Spain than in Italy. We acquired Higuain and Pjanic last season because of this. I am against this and no one at Juve have any clauses. If a player wants to leave then we won't keep him, it's that simple. Yes Barcelona received 222 million euros for Neymar but people forget that the Blaugrana weren't prepared for this and they lost an amazing player. I think that they lost more than 200 million euros in damages ....".
SCUDETTO - " When you face one of your direct rivals, you have to give it your all since these games are worth double. I think there should be 18 teams and not 20. Let's see how this season goes...".
ON PELLEGRI AND CHIESA - "Pellegri? We are on him and have been on him before he exploded. It's been two years now that we have had contacts for him. He is a great talent. Chiesa? We don't want him but he is a great player too...".
