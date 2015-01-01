Juve, Marotta says ‘no’ to Barcelona

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Chievo.



The bianconeri director has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the blaugrana are reportedly interested in welcoming his services as well as those of Fabio Paratici who is serving as Juventus’ football director.



“Both me and Paratici are very happy here. We have built an amazing team. We are working well with Agnelli, Nedved and Allegri and we don’t want to leave. We want to stay at Juventus for life but if the board decides to sack us then we’ll take a different path. At the moment nobody is thinking about a split up, everybody is happy here.”



“Juventus and Barcelona are amazing clubs. We are happy about our team despite the sale of Bonucci and I believe it was difficult for Barcelona to replace Neymar because they didn’t have too much time left to replace him.”



“Benatia? Maybe he is not in the best moment of his career but he is an affordable player. We’ll be playing many games this season and I am sure he will justify his price-tag. He is just as strong as all the other players we have at the back.”

