Juve, Marotta talks about Marchisio and Morata's futures

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus are coming off a huge win against Inter Milan as they are now ready to face Bologna in the Italian Serie A. Juve general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to the Italian press before the game, here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke about numerous topics:



"Marchisio's future with the club? He still had two more years on his contract and I think that his future only depends on what he wants. Morata wants to come back to Juve? Well this means that he was happy here. Even so, he is now a Chelsea player and there isn't much that can be added. We always want to get better and we have been doing so for years now as we always try to improve the quality within the team. Benatia benched again? Well we have many quality players so it's normal that some players rest. Mehdi has played a lot this season so it's ok if he gets some rest once and a while...".



Juventus will be playing against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday as this should be a very good game. In the meantime, the bianconeri are currently playing against Bologna...