Juve, Marotta: 'We can't afford Kane. On Buffon...'

Beppe Marotta (Juve's general manager) spoke to Premium Sport just before the 20h45 Juve-Tottenham kick-off, here is what he had to say:



" Well tonight will be important but there are two legs so let's see. We will have to be intelligent on the pitch since Tottenham are a good squad who don't lose often. Gigi Buffon? It's important that he is now back with us. As for his future, it's important for him to think about it. Formation? Allegri is the one that works with the players day in and day out so it's up to him to choose the lineup. Kane, Higuain or Paolo Rossi? They are all great but I would choose Paolo Rossi. Gonzalo Higuain is a modern striker and he is important to us. Harry Kane is also very important to Tottenham. Interest in him? No way, we can't afford him. No Italian teams can afford a player like Harry Kane at this moment...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)