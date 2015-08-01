Juve, Marotta: 'We made an inquiry on the Politano front. On Pellegri and Buffon....'

Juve general manager Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Premium Mediaset ahead of their game against Chievo Verona, here is what he had to say on multiple issues:



"Buffon's words? Yes we were a little surprised by the fact that Gigi might want to play next season. I think he needs to take some time and reflect on the matter. He can take all the time he wants since it is an important decision. We are happy that he is now back and available for coach Allegri. Politano? Well we made an inquiry on the Politano front because of the Cuadrado injury. We hope that Cuadrado can soon be back but let's see. We like Politano's quality but at the moment, it was only an inquiry. Pellegri? We had an agreement with Pellegri but then Monaco came in. Considering their offer, we stepped aside. It's too bad that a solid Italian talent like Pellegri will be leaving the Serie A. Carrasco? We haven't ever imagined this and we haven't ever had any contacts on the matter. Darmian? He is an interesting option but we are full at his position. I don't think anyone will arrive in January, we are also working for the future. Lotito? There was some differences but there weren't any physcial confrontations. This is not my style".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)