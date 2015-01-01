Juve, Marotta: 'We want the treble'

A few minutes before the Juventus-Lazio Coppa Italia final, Beppe Marotta (Juve's general manager) spoke to Rai Sport, here is what he had to say: "This is an important final for us as we consider the Coppa Italia to be an important tournament. Let's not forget that since January we have been playing a lot of games in a short period of time. I am sure that the players will be strongly motivated tonight as we want to respond after our defeat to Roma. It is up to the coach to decide who he wants to use but we have a complete roster anyways. Dybala and Mandzukic will be there today so let's see how they perform. We want to win in all three competitions to complete the treble. Everyone has to give it their all since there isn't much time left....".



With a win next week in the Serie A, Juventus would win the league title. They will then face Real Madrid on June 3rd in the UCL final.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)