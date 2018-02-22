Juve, Matuidi: ‘Real Madrid the toughest team we could’ve faced’
19 March at 14:35During an interview with Canal+, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi discussed his side’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, as well as how quickly he managed to adapt to Italian football following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Here is what he had to say:
“Madrid? They’re the toughest team we could’ve drawn, given they’re the current European champions. They’ll be two big games. The first game will be at home and we must try to win it. We have the quality to do so.
“You work hard at Juve and feel tired at first, but you get used to it. I feel stronger physically and I think everything is due to the work of the last six months.”
Indeed, the Frenchman has emerged as one of Serie A’s most consistent performers alongside teammates Miralem Pjanić and Sami Khedira. His energy is sure to be a crucial part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plan to nullify the threat posed by Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in Los Blancos’ midfield engine room.
(Canal+)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments