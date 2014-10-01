Juve: Max Allegri’s contract demand revealed
22 May at 12:15Juventus boss Max Allegri has imposed himself as one of the best managers in the football panorama. The Italian tactician has won three successive Serie A titles and three successive Coppa Italia not to mention that he has reached two Champions League finals in the last three campaigns.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported in February that Max Allegri and Juventus had already decided to part companies at the end of the season but Arsenal’s decision to keep Wenger and lack of credible replacements for Juventus have lead both sides to reconsider their futures and the permanence of the Italian on Juventus’ bench is now more likely than it was a few months ago.
It is still not to take for granted that Allegri will be staying at Juventus next season. The Italian said yesterday that ‘it is difficult to improve this Juve side’, suggesting that he could be leaving the club especially if he’d win the Champions League.
According to today’s edition of La Repubblica (via ilbianconero), however, Allegri has demanded € 7 million-a-year to extend his stay at Juventus beyond 2018, which is when is current deal expires. The former AC Milan boss is on a € 5 million-a-year deal at the J Stadium.
Go to comments