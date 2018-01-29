Juve may look to replace Cuadrado with Arsenal target
30 January at 12:20It’s no secret that Yannick Carrasco’s days with Atletico Madrid may be numbered. The attacking winger has fallen in the eyes of manager Diego Simeone, which has left his status in the Spanish capital unsettled.
Yesterday’s shocking news that Juan Cuadrado will miss at least two months due to surgery has only increased speculation surrounding Carrasco’s future. With Juventus already missing Paulo Dybala for a significant amount of time, and now set to take on Tottenham in the Champions League, it’s quite possible they’ll land Carrasco in the closing hours of the January transfer period.
It’s not only the Bianconeri who are chasing the Belgian. Arsenal is also rumored to be considering whether or not to make a bid for the man who has a 100 million euro release clause.
As we reported yesterday, despite the sky-high release clause, Atletico is willing to listen to offers in the region of 50 million euros. As Juventus hopes to send Gigi Buffon into retirement with the Champions League trophy he deserves, they may see Carrasco as a necessary push for that goal.
