Mbappé liked a social media post in reference to Juventus: the latest

According to the latest reports in France, Real Madrid offered 80 million euros to Monaco for Mbappé but the French club turned it down as they would like to get at least 100 million euros for their rising star. The competition is very strong as many clubs like him a lot including Juventus.



A LIKE ON SOCIAL MEDIA - Dani Alves posted a picture on Instagram of the Juventus players in their dressing room after the game at the Camp Nou against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions league. He wrote the following message under the picture: " A group victory depends on the sacrifice of each individual". Kylian Mbappé liked the Dani Alves post as he left him a thumbs up on Instagram. Is this a sign that Mbappé would like to play for Juventus? It is hard to say at this moment in time but it is certainly a gesture that Juve fans will be happy about...