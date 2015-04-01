CM.com’s Nicola Balice offers a view of a few brief comparisons, nothing more. But they are substantial. On one hand, the collapse of the Super Cup has done nothing more than confirming what has already been highlighted in the past few weeks, the squad lacks depth and quality in a few major areas. Thus, the market revolves around a midfielder and perhaps a reliable defender. On the case of arrival, Spinazzola would be preferred instead of Lichtsteiner or Asamoah's as a back up. Next is Keita, who adds a luxury and completes an already extra deep attack, perhaps pushing out Cuadrado.

And a midfielder will come as well, one with experience and wherewithal to play in a big club. As much has been repeatedly stated by Beppe Marotta. But with regard to Supercoppa, Allegri's verdict is perhaps considering whether or not to keep the 4-2-3-1. The Bianconeri are having difficulty not holding possession coming out of the back. Pjanic needs N'Zonzi or a player of those characteristics (Allegri's initial requests were N’Zonzi, Matic and William Carvalho). Otherwise, it may be necessary to change the lineup, even at a risk of setting up a bench worth almost 100 million EUR. A stronger midfield would definitely give protection to an inevitably more fragile and aging defense. And in that case, Matuidi would definitely be an added value. In addition Allegri's choices will inevitably lead him to keep out one player more than he wants to among the attacking stars, with 4-2-3-1 ready to become an alternative solution to use during certain matches or under certain circumstances.

THE CHOICE - A choice must be made eventually. Since Sevilla's directors do not seem to be ready to lower Steven N'Zonzi's value into figures deemed acceptable by Juventus, who are not prepared to pay his 40 million EUR clause and will not go beyond a total of a 32 million EUR bid, Blaise Matuidi has become or remained the only real achievable goal within the economic parameters set by the Bianconeri leadership. In the meantime, they have continued to beat on Liverpool's door for Emre Can, without succeeding in surrendering Roma’s Strootman perhaps using Cuadrado in a deal. It is therefore looking more intense for Matuidi, with progress having been made towards the end of last week between Juve and PSG. There is more and more optimism from the Bianconero environment, at a stage that seems to bring back peace, or at least a truce between the two clubs. For the Juve midfield, Matuidi could be one step away, and then Allegri could change everything again.