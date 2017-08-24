Juventus consider Stefano Sturaro “unsellable”, according to his agent, a major blow to the number of Premier League clubs who were after him.

The Everton and Crystal Palace target has also been chased by Cagliari, but agent Carlo Volpi isn’t so sure that it’s happening.

“On Stefano, Cagliari’s interest is concrete, like it is for many Italian teams,”

“I think Juve aren’t letting him go because they’ve told all the clubs interested that he’s unsellable.”

Crystal Palace had two offers - one amounting to 10m -

Everton are always looking to beef up their midfield - Ross Barkley is still a persona non grata at Goodison Park - while Crystal Palace have started the season horribly.

were recently willing to bid €20 million for the midfielder, who can play all over the place, whether on the wing, at full-back, or especially as a defensive central midfielder.