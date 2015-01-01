Interviewed by Jtv, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira talked about the Champions League action, Massimiliano Allegri and the team's growth, and Saturday's derby against Turin.

ON MONACO - "Against Monaco, it was a perfect result. To put two in the net is wonderful, and thanks to our great champions, like Buffon, Higuain and Dani Alves, it's important to have players like this on your side. We have to come back in the return leg, we are in the same situation as the final eight and we know that thinking that we are qualified is the worst mistake we can make. We are prepared and focused, we have also shown against Barcelona. It will be difficult, but we want to go to the next round."

The time in Madrid was not easy, the first year at Juve was good but not like this year. So I could say that I have improved a lot, both in the field, tactically, and off the field, learning a new mentality and a new culture.”

COMPLETE TEAM - "The combination of personality, quality and creativity for me is positive, and it also happens in the group. We are a team that combines mental qualities with tactical skills, we are able to defend but also attack, find the right paths. We are all working on the same goal, our emotions are the same, we are very united. "

ON ALLEGRI - "Mister Allegri? He is a very clever technician, he has also improved in the time we have worked together. He has the ability to keep us focused on the match that is about to arrive, even after nights like yesterday. Solutions and replacements, he knows how to read and hear what's happening at the time of the game and in the team. He is one of the best coaches in the world."

FIVE STAR MODEL - "Before we changed the form we felt that we had big players, but the combination was not perfect yet, then we went to this system, with Mandzukic running a lot and Higuain having more space. Also with the quality of the wingers, which we can change players while always keeping the game setting. "

DREAM VICTORY - "What is the most beautiful victory for me? For all of us, all the victories are important, but above all ... they next one. The fans have a dream, which is the same as ours, but we are not dreamers. We need to work hard."

DERBY - "The derby is a sort of match-point, as it was in Bergamo. If we win Saturday at home, even if we have to play Rome the next round, it would be almost done, and that would be one of our goals."

COPPA ITALIA - "Then we want to win the Coppa Italia, which we will play against Lazio, a great team we have beaten twice and we want to overcome a third time."