Juve-Milan, Allegri: 'Happy for Bonucci's goal, Cuadrado was surprising'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to Premium Sport on Saturday night after the Old Lady’s 3-1 win over AC Milan: “It was important to win the game. It was hard to take the three points but we did it. Khedira? He is an international footballer and he is able to understand the game. He knows when it’s time to step up in Ferrara, against Spal we needed a player like him. Players like him are so important for me. It doesn’t matter if he plays well or if he plays bad. Bonucci? I am happy for him, he couldn’t play in Milan and tonight he scored against us.



Matuidi can give more pressure, but I needed somebody who could play inside the spaces and between the lines. Sami did it well. Cuadrado? He entered the pitch very well, it was surprising because before the injury he had been a bit disappointing when entering from the bench. Douglas Costa did very well too, I think he can do even better.



Scudetto race? We need 99 points to win, we have 78 points and we need to win seven games out of nine. I am happy because we are enjoying a four point lead on Napoli. We’ll play Real on Tuesday and Benevento next Saturday, it’s a game we can’t miss.”

