'Juve, Milan and Inter want to sign our starlet', says Sampdoria President

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is probably the most promising striker in Serie A at the moment. Scorer of 13 goals in his first 34 games in Serie A, the 21-year-old is being scouted by the best European clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham.



Serie A clubs, however, are the most interested clubs in signing the talented hit-man and Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has revealed which Serie A clubs are interested in signing Schick.



“Many clubs are asking information about hi but we want to keep him. We want him to improve here”, Ferrero told Sky Sport on Thursday.



“Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Roma and Milan want to sign him and there are also some foreign clubs but I can’t remember them all. Anyway, we don’t want to sell the player and we want him to stay at the club for one more season.”



“Genoa is a nice city to live in. There is the sea, there is lot of sun and there is no reason to see him leave us in the summer. Which club is in pole position? The club that pay the most.”



​Schick has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract although the player’s minimum transfer fee expires on the 15th of July.

