Juve-Milan, Donnarumma: 'It's always them.....' . Dybala hits back....

It was a very good game with a very stressful ending to it. In the end, Juventus beat Milan thanks to a stoppage time penalty kick goal from Paulo Dybala. Milan weren't happy with how the referee officiated the game as Adriano Galliani entered the pitch at the end of the game and Bacca was furious as he had to be held back by Montella and Galliani.



Gigio Donnarumma had an excellent game as kept Milan in it all night long. The young Italian keeper was caught on camera saying : "It isn't possible, it is always them (who are awarded penalty kicks).... ".



DYBALA'S RESPONSE: Dybala spoke to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say: “PK ?It is never easy to score a PK that late in the game. I had the Doha penalty kick in the back of my mind as it isn't easy to beat Donnarumma. I was lucky since this time I scored. Zapata commited a foul on me in the first half which should've been a PK for us and De Sciglio did stop the ball with his hand so we deserved it“.



“We are now fully focused on the Champions league but it really feels good to win this game against a good Milan side. We are still alive in all 3 competitions. Contract renewal? Yes I want to sign it as soon as possible, I am happy here “.