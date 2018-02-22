Juve-Milan, here are the pre-game pics and videos
09 May at 20:50Everything is ready as Juventus are set to take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Max Allegri will be facing his ex-player Rino Gattuso as this should be a very entertaining game between two clubs who have been playing solid of late. Juve are set to be crowned Serie A champions as they would love to win the Coppa Italia as well. Milan on the other hand know that a win tonight would be big as this would save their season. You can click on our gallery zone to view some pre-game pictures and videos right here on Calciomercato.com.
