Juve-Milan, Marotta: 'Higuain on the bench? It's not surprising..'

Juve general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Rai Sport ahead of the Juve vs Milan Coppa Italia final. He spoke about a few bianconeri topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Gonzalo Higuain on the bench? Well this isn't a surprise to me. Games go on for 100 minutes and it's normal to use different players at times to keep the squad fresh. We have many good players and it's normal to rotate the team but that's up to Allegri to decide. I am sure Higuain will come on in the game and have a positive impact. Coppa Italia final? It's going to be a very tight game for sure. They will surely give it their all since this is their biggest game of the season. Milan have been playing very well so let's see. It is surely an important game for us too and we are used to playing in these games...".



