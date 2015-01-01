Juve, Milinkovic-Savic is still a target: here is his price-tag

Juventus will be facing Lazio tonight in the final of the Coppa Italia. Marotta and Paratici will surely be focused on the game but they will also have their eyes on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder has been a target of Juventus for some time now (even before he renewed his deal with the club till 2022) as they consider him to be an ideal fit within their roster.



According to La Repubblica, Lazio now value Milinkovic-Savic at around 40 million euros which isn't a number that worries Juventus too much. Marotta and company would like to make another attempt for him soon but it likely won't be for next season as Milinkovic-Savic should remain in Rome with Lotito's club.



Lazio have had a great season as they made the Coppa Italia final and they are currently 4th in the Italian Serie A standings. You can follow the Coppa Italia final between Juve and Lazio live here on Calciomercato.com.