Only days before their trip to Verona, Juventus has been dealt a tremendous injury blow as Miralem Pjanic pulled out of training on Thursday.Per the team’s official website, the Bosnian pulled up with fatigue in his right quadriceps. Further tests this week will reveal his availability for their match on Saturday, and whether a lengthy spell on the sidelines will be necessary.The loss of Pjanic, combined with the benching of Paulo Dybala opens the door for another player to take over dead ball responsibilities.