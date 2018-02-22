Juve-Napoli: Allegri’s latest formation change revealed
21 April at 18:55Juventus and Napoli will be facing each other at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow night in a key clash for the scudetto race. The bianconeri are the Serie A table leaders as they are enjoying a four point lead on the partenopei with five games left to be played.
Today’s reports in Italy claim Juve boss Max Allegri is considering starting Paulo Dybala from the bench tomorrow. Allegri commented Dybala’s chances to start from the 1’ minute during today’s press conference:
“Dybala? I don’t know yet, he could either start or not. I don’t know, I will decide the line-up tomorrow. He could play or Mandzukic could play. Substitutes will also be very important because the game will last 100 minute and we’ll need fresh attacking players to change the game if needed.”
“We must be ready not only for tomorrow’s match against Napoli, but this final stage of the season in which we also face Inter, Roma and AC Milan in the TIM Cup final.
According to Sky Sport, however, Allegri tried Dybala in the group of starters during today’s training in Vinovo.
The latest report about Juventus line-up claim Juventus’ formation will be this one tomorrow night: Buffon, Howedes, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Higuain Dybala.
