Juventus and Napoli play at the Allianz Stadium tonight in a key clash for the scudetto race.The bianconeri star Paulo Dybala may start from the bench with Mario Mandzukic replacing him on the left. The Argentinean is not in the form of his life and Allegri may decide to drop him for tonight’s key clash at the Allianz Stadium.Alex Sandro is also expected to start from the bench with Kwadwo Asamoah playing on his place on the left. Benedikt Howedes should start on the right and Miralem Pjanic seems to be fit to start in the middle of the park for the bianconeri.As for Napoli, Sarri is likely to start Dries Mertens up front with Arkadiusz Milik starting from the bench. Another doubt of Sarri regards Marek Hamsik. As of now, the Slovakia International is expected to start the game although Piotr Zielinski seem to be a strong candidate to replace him from the first minute.Check out the predicted line-ups and vote our poll on Twitter.Buffon; Howedes, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni