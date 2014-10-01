Juve & Napoli on alert as Atletico Madrid President opens door to sell Vrsaljko

Enrique Cerezo (Atletico Madrid president) spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss about Sime Vrsaljko's future, here is what he had to say: " He is happy in Madrid, he is one of our players and that's all at the moment. We haven't had any contacts with Napoli, Juventus or Roma concerning the matter. January transfer market? Let's see what happens...".



Vrsaljko was linked to Napoli and Juve in the past as he hasn't played for Atletico Madrid this season. He appeared in 3 games so far this season as he did not score a goal or get any assists so far this season. His future remains in doubt as there is a lot of interest in him coming from Italy. Let's not forget that the Croatian international started off his European career playing for Genoa and then Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A. He moved to Atletico Madrid back in 2016 as he hasn't really lived up to expectations so far....