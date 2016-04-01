Napoli goalkeeperhas released an interview with Rai Sport to talk about the controversial Coppa Italia tie between Juventus and Napoli. The Old Lady managed to seal a 3-1 win recovering from one goal down but Napoli were left furious by the referee’s decisions as the bianconeri were awarded two penalty kicks in the second half, one as a result of a presumed foul of Pepe Reina.The former Liverpool goalkeeper did not take the referee’s decision very well.“Episodes and referee’s decisions have changed the game. I touched Cuadrado but what could I do? Disappear? You don’t talk enough about Albiol’s disallowed penalty (se tweet below). We have to learn but I’m pis*** off because it’s not fair. Everybody has seen that, the referee’s decisions changed the game.”Napoli DShas also blamed the referee for his decisions.“I wanted to publicly congratulate with the guys but we were defeated by some shameful decisions by the referee. No penalty should have been awarded to Juventus and we should have had one.”