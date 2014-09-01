Sports, as in life, always can provide an extra smile far away from the stadium or playing field. With a huge encounter forthcoming, Juventus is preparing for their opening day Champions League match against Barcelona. Tomorrow evening in Catalonia, the Bianconeri will challenge the Blaugrana in a rematch of the quarter-finals last April. The game of tomorrow will not have the same importance as the games a few months ago, but it certainly retains the same charm.

And it also offers a new opportunity for some of the Juventus players, who are playing in their first European competition. The smile and laugh regarding this new introduction focuses on new Juve player Rodrigo Bentancur who nearly entered Caselle airport without his airline ticket. The Uruguayan midfielder, in fact, had to go back to the team coach to find his plane ticket, without which, of course, he could not take join his teammates on the flight. A hint of nerves or just a simple mistake from the Juve newboy?