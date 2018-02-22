Juventus are already working to strengthen their team for the next season. The Old Lady has set her sights on Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian who would be happy to make return to Italy. During today’s press conference Manchester United boss José Mourinho confirmed the Italy International could be on his way out of the summer: “If a player wants to leave and the right offers arrive then we’ll make a decision together. We want players to be happy”, the Red Devils manager said.



Juventus have alredy put under contract both Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola to strengthen their defensive department where, however, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Kwadwo Asamoah and Alex Sandro are expected to leave.



In the meantime, the future of Max Allegri is still uncertain. The manager commented on the recent Arsenal and Chelsea speculations during today’s press conference: “I am linked with Juventus and I am happy here. What I can say now is that my only objective is to win the scudetto and the Coppa Italia.”







The latest report of Goal.com, however, claims the manager will discuss an offer of Arsenal in the coming weeks.



If Allegri decides to leave Turin in the summer Juve could decide to hire Carlo Ancelotti who has rejected a chance to coach Italy national team. According to Sky Sport’s Alessandro Alciato (who wrote Ancelotti’s autobiography “The Beautiful Games of an Ordinary Genius”) the Italian manager is on very good terms with Juve president Andrea Agnelli and contacts have already begun between the two parties.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni