Juventus are due to face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final this coming Wednesday. The squad will travel to Rome tomorrow when both Max Allegri and Rino Gattuso will talk to media from the Olimpico’s press room.



Mario Mandzukic and Mattia De Sciglio will be available for the final as both players have completed two train sessions alongside the rest of their team-mates. The Croatian striker skipped last week-end’s home game against Bologna as a consequence of Matias Vecino’s foul in Inter-Juventus.







De Sciglio sustained a foot injury during Real Madrid-Juventus on the 11th of April and returned to full training yesterday. He will be eligible to face his former club on Wednesday night.



Meantime Juan Cuadrado has talked to Sky Sport about his physical conditions. The Colombian has recently returned to action after a groin surgery he underwent at the end of January. “At the beginning the pain was increasing every day. I still feel pain now but I try not to think about it. I try to help the team. I am happy, I hope we can win as much trophies as possible now.”







Cuadrado has played a key role in Juventus’ seventh successive Serie A title win. The Colombian has managed seven assists and four goals in 21 league appearances this season. Juventus had been missing Cuadrado’s pace and unpredictability on the right wing during February and March.



In addition to that the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala have all sustained injuries during the current campaign.



Cuadrado joined Juventus in summer 2015 after a disappointing six-year spell at Chelsea.