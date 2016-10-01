Juve news: Spurs boost for starlet, Darmian latest
01 February at 14:30La Gazzetta dello Sport has taken stock of Juventus’ transfer market campaign. There is little to report from their January activity, besides the fact Emre Can is now free to sign given the fact his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the campaign. CEO Beppe Marotta will do everything possible to ensure the German plies his trade at the Allianz Stadium next season. The Bianconeri have offered him a four-year contract (including an option to extend by a further year) worth €5 million per annum.
Meanwhile, Marotta is also aiming to conclude negotiations over new deals for Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli over the course of the next few days. Juve, who recouped €7 million from the sales of Pol Lirola to Sassuolo and Federico Mattiello to SPAL, completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Leandro Fernandes, whose PSV Eindhoven contract was due to expire in June.
However, the Turin giants failed to agree a deal with Cagliari in their pursuit of North Korean striker Han Kwang-song. The possibility of him linking up with Massimiliano Allegri’s squad will be revisited in June, while Matteo Darmian and Lorenzo Pellegrini also remain targets. Atlético Madrid are also keen to lure the Roma midfielder away from the Stadio Olimpico, though it remains unclear where he and Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante will play come September.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
