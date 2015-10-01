Juve observe Ligue 1 stars in Monte Carlo clash of the giants

Juventus are studying the market very carefully, and intend to conduct a revolution of sorts in defence and midfield next summer. Unless a great opportunity unexpectedly presents itself sooner, not a great deal is planned for January. With that in mind, Bianconeri scouts attended Ligue 1’s match of the weekend between Monaco and PSG in Monte Carlo, which saw the Parisians open up a nine-point lead atop of the league.



Monaco trio Fabinho, Djibril Sidibé and Jorge are all on Juve’s radar, while they also continue to keep an eye on Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier of Unai Emery’s side. However, unfortunately for the scouting team, the former Club Brugge man did not feature at all. Meanwhile, Sidibé only played a few minutes and Jorge endured a torrid time chasing after the irrepressible Kylian Mbappé.



In addition to Neymar and Edinson Cavani’s superb performances at the home of last season’s champions, Julian Draxler also turned in a very impressive display. Since his Wolfsburg days, he has transformed from a trequartista to a mezzala, another position in which Juve are keen to strengthen. Could the German be the surprise transfer target this winter? He would cost a lot of money, but his desire to leave Paris could make the difference.



