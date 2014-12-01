A move for Joao Cancelo may look difficult on the exterior. The player is already an important part of Valencia, and the Spanish club will not allow their young talented defender to go away easily. On the other hand, it must be considered that there are numerous cards that Juventus can bring to the negotiation table. The offer is reportedly around 25 million EUR and, according to La Stampa via Goal.com, yesterday Marotta and Paratici met with emissaries in Valencia, offering 15 million (plus bonuses) and Mario Lemina for Cancelo. An alternative deal would be a loan exchange between the Gabonese midfielder and the Portuguese defender, with a whole host of options for mandatory clauses.

With Dani Alves already settled in Paris and De Sciglio getting more comfortable in a Bianconeri uniform, the Juve search for a long term right sided defender continues. Marotta is likely already preparing the squad for the looming departure of Alex Sandro and the possibility that Lichtsteiner’s time is nearing an end in Turin. Rumors of bringing Spinazzola back into the team have surfaced, but it seems the Old Lady are more keen on a deal that would help them offload Lemina...



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno